North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 12,699 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% in the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.09.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.39%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

