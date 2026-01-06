OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 66.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,215 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 13,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.06 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $415.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.52%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Stories

