OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 703.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

