Philip Morris International Inc. $PM Stock Position Lifted by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 397.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day moving average is $162.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 106.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

