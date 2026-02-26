Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Ramsay Health Care to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Ramsay Health Care is a leading global hospital and healthcare services provider headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1964 by Paul Ramsay, the company has grown from a single private hospital to one of the world’s largest operators of private acute care facilities. Over the decades, Ramsay has expanded its capabilities to include a diverse portfolio of medical services, including surgical procedures, diagnostic imaging, rehabilitation therapies, subacute care and mental health programs.

The company’s core business revolves around the ownership, management and operation of acute care hospitals, medical centres and day surgery facilities.

