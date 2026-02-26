Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $302.35 and last traded at $307.38. Approximately 35,597,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,450,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.90.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, December 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total value of $9,877,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,818,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,605,814.08. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total transaction of $314,001.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

