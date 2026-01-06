Verger Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Verger Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.