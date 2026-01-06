American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.30.

AAL stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The airline reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 1.11%.The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.750 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.650-0.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 845.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,251 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.2% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

