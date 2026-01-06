iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Bought by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 609,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,153 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 19.8% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $61,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.73. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

