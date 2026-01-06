RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 23,503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,716,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,786 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $140,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 806,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,713,000 after purchasing an additional 509,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $104,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.30.

Honeywell International Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ HON opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.10. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $228.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.