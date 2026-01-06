North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 42,986 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in General Mills by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.06. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $54.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. The trade was a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.