AT&T Inc. $T Stock Holdings Decreased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,834 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

