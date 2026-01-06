Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF $VPLS Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Free Report) by 237.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 103.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 147.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 246.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $79.41.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity. VPLS was launched on Nov 20, 2023 and is issued by Vanguard.

