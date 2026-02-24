Penny Stocks To Research – February 22nd

Rackspace Technology, Cardio Diagnostics, and Mana Capital Acquisition are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies that typically trade for less than $5 per share (per the SEC) and are often listed on over?the?counter markets or smaller exchanges. They tend to be thinly traded and highly volatile, making them speculative, higher?risk investments that can be prone to manipulation and large percentage price swings. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Mana Capital Acquisition (MAAQ)

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

