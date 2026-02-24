Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Acuren Corp $TIC

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuren Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuren during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,003,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuren in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acuren in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acuren during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,513,000. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Acuren during the 3rd quarter worth $9,879,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on TIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acuren in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Acuren in a report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acuren from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Acuren to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Acuren Stock Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TIC opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. Acuren Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

Acuren Profile

Acuren Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TIC) is a leading provider of non?destructive testing (NDT), inspection, engineering and consulting services to the energy, petrochemical, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The company employs a range of advanced testing techniques—such as ultrasonic, radiographic, magnetic particle, liquid penetrant, eddy current and acoustic emission—to evaluate the integrity of pressure vessels, pipelines, storage tanks and other critical assets. By combining field inspections with laboratory analysis, Acuren helps clients identify defects, prevent equipment failures and meet regulatory requirements.

In addition to core NDT capabilities, Acuren offers specialty engineering and consulting services including fitness?for?service assessments, corrosion under insulation surveys, mechanical integrity programs, failure analysis and field machining.

