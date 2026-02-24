Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 41.2% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, iA Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.24.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.0%

Teradyne stock opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $327.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

