Spirepoint Private Client LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares during the quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,207,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 207,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,422,035 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 175,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,992.28. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,818. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.40. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.63 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 68.17% and a net margin of 33.54%.The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

