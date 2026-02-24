Xencor (XNCR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Xencor Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $826.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Xencor has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $1,796,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,835.85. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,153,329.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 236,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,943.28. The trade was a 23.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Xencor by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,273,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Xencor by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,507,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,006,000 after acquiring an additional 833,423 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Xencor by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,777,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,763,000 after acquiring an additional 556,407 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xencor by 94.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 456,302 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 882.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 491,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 441,000 shares in the last quarter.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Xencor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Xencor in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

