Contrasting Black Titan (BTTC) & Its Rivals

Black Titan (NASDAQ:BTTC – Get Free Report) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Black Titan to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Black Titan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Titan N/A -108.60% -95.64% Black Titan Competitors -63.65% -919.53% -68.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Black Titan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Titan 1 0 0 0 1.00 Black Titan Competitors 99 204 221 14 2.28

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Black Titan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 134.28%. Given Black Titan’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Titan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Titan and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Black Titan $180,000.00 -$4.71 million -0.53 Black Titan Competitors $250.95 million -$80.63 million -10.50

Black Titan’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Black Titan. Black Titan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Black Titan has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Titan’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Titan peers beat Black Titan on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Black Titan

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developingproprietary therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, cancer, and other serious and life threatening diseases. In the central nervous system arena, the company is developing iloperidone, which is clinical testing for schizophrenia through a licensing and development agreement with Novartis Pharma AG. Novartis has tradenamed the product Zomaril.

