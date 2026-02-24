CMB.TECH (CMBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect CMB.TECH to post earnings of $0.3450 per share and revenue of $449.4340 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM ET.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $460.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.37 million. CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 12.64%.

CMB.TECH Price Performance

NYSE CMBT opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. CMB.TECH has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CMB.TECH

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s payout ratio is 8.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CMB.TECH by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMBT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMB.TECH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About CMB.TECH

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

