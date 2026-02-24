Critical Survey: Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) & AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) and Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and Semperit Ag Hld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth 2.53% 4.85% 1.75% Semperit Ag Hld -0.58% -0.89% -0.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and Semperit Ag Hld”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $3.26 billion 0.43 $90.42 million $0.55 18.71 Semperit Ag Hld $732.20 million 0.49 $12.44 million ($0.10) -44.00

AdaptHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Ag Hld. Semperit Ag Hld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdaptHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Ag Hld has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AdaptHealth and Semperit Ag Hld, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 2 4 0 2.67 Semperit Ag Hld 0 0 0 0 0.00

AdaptHealth presently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.48%. Given AdaptHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Semperit Ag Hld.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of AdaptHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Semperit Ag Hld on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs. It also offers wheelchairs, hospital beds, oxygen concentrators, CPAP masks and related supplies, wound care supplies, diabetes management supplies, wheelchair cushion accessories, orthopedic bracing, breast pumps and supplies, walkers, commodes and canes, and nutritional and incontinence supplies. The company services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors. The company is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Semperit Ag Hld

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

