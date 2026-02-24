Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $906,000 Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,282,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in InterDigital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 109,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 7.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $351.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.60 and a twelve month high of $412.60.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 14th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research cut InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $413,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,765. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Brezski sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $2,307,150.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,554,273.26. The trade was a 7.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,837 shares of company stock worth $14,595,823. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

