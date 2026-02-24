Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $568,000 in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total transaction of $465,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,685,196.76. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE opened at $160.14 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.43, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BE. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy

About Bloom Energy

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.