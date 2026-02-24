Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.0937.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,457 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,145. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $399.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.14 and a 200 day moving average of $419.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.21, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

