Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the forty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.0937.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the third quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 1,070 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate upgrade: Erste Group raised earnings estimates for Tesla, signaling at least some investor confidence that company fundamentals may beat current weak sentiment. Higher estimates can support the stock if confirmed. Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Tesla
- Positive Sentiment: Model Y six-seater approval in Australia: regulatory approvals and product tweaks that broaden appeal (family demand) are constructive for volume growth outside the U.S. if rolled out widely. Model Y Six-Seater Approval in Australia
- Neutral Sentiment: Cybertruck price action: Elon Musk signaled a short (10-day) promotional window and hinted future pricing will depend on demand — this could boost near-term orders but risks margin erosion if deeper cuts are needed. Watch deliveries and margin guidance. Tesla Cybertruck Deal May Last Only 10 Days
- Neutral Sentiment: EV price/demand dynamics: U.S. EV sales and average selling prices are down — a near-term revenue headwind — but some analysts note Tesla could gain share amid industry price cuts (a mixed revenue vs. share trade-off). Tesla EV Sales Crater, Stock Drops. There’s a Silver Lining.
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal escalation in California: the DMV ruled Tesla used deceptive marketing around automated driving; Tesla has sued to overturn that ruling. This raises regulatory and reputational risk that could limit FSD commercialization and invite further enforcement. Tesla’s battle with the California DMV Tesla sues California DMV (CNBC)
- Negative Sentiment: FSD/robotaxi setbacks: multiple reports of robotaxi collisions, FSD data issues, and investor skepticism are undermining the high-growth autonomous narrative that underpins much of Tesla’s valuation. Continued operational problems would pressure sentiment and long-term upside assumptions. Tesla Has a Robotaxi Problem (Fool) FSD Data Issues (TipRanks)
- Negative Sentiment: Legal judgment and liability concerns: a judge ruled Tesla still must pay $243M related to a 2019 Autopilot fatality — a reminder of liability exposure that can amplify regulatory scrutiny and affect costs/insurance. Tesla must pay $243M over Autopilot crash
TSLA opened at $399.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $439.14 and a 200 day moving average of $419.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.21, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
