Colonial Trust Co SC Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 291,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,700,000 after acquiring an additional 141,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCT opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be given a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

