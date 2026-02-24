SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading 4.8% Higher – What’s Next?

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.50 and last traded at GBX 5.50. Approximately 774,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,671,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25.

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.68. The company has a market cap of £15.77 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57.

Get SkinBioTherapeutics alerts:

SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 8th. The company reported GBX (0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SkinBioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 237.95% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis. The company has an agreement with Croda Plc; and operates two research programmes with the University of Manchester, an oral programme and an inflammation study.

Read More

