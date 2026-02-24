Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Up 12.5% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 33,555,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 211,627,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
