Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $302.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $251.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.88.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

