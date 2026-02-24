Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Shares Purchased by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 653,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Lcnb Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,532,000 after buying an additional 2,420,337 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,321 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,827 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,980,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 426,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,079,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 133,585 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

