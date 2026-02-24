Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 19,495 Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. $GRDN

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 26.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 31.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 860,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 45,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guardian Pharmacy Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRDN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardian Pharmacy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.55.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

(Free Report)

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes. The company’s Guardian Compass includes dashboards created using data from its data warehouse to help its local pharmacies plan, track, and optimize their business operations; and GuardianShield Programs for LTCFs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Pharmacy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.