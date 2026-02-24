Novavax (NVAX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of ($0.66) per share and revenue of $90.2580 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $9.36 on Tuesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novavax, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that specializes in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. Founded in 1987, the company has built a platform based on recombinant nanoparticle technology and its proprietary Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance immune responses.
The company’s lead product is NVX-CoV2373, a protein-based vaccine designed to elicit a robust immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
