Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NCDL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $49.6020 million for the quarter.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

NYSE NCDL opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCDL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of direct lending instruments. Established in early 2022, NCDL focuses on privately negotiated debt investments in middle-market companies, primarily within the United States. The fund offers investors access to a segment of the credit markets that has historically been less correlated with public debt markets, aiming to capture yield premiums associated with private lending.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, unitranche financings and selectively structured mezzanine debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.