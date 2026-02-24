Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,552 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 9.3% of Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results.

Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA's TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie?ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs.

Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply?chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print.

Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA's top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions.

Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near?term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private?credit drying for data?center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat.

Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post?earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short?term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event?risk for traders around the print.

Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA's intraday volatility despite company?specific positives.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,049,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,160,699.19. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

