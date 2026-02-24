Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg/CNET reports that Apple may unveil at least five new products next week — including an iPhone 17E, multiple MacBooks and an M4 iPad — raising expectations for near-term revenue catalysts and upgrade demand. Apple Could Launch at Least Five New Products, Including iPhone 17E, Next Week
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg-driven chatter that Apple is ramping AI wearables (smart glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, pendant) has spurred investor enthusiasm — social posts say shares jumped after the disclosure as these products could be a multi-year growth vector. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s refreshed AirTag (AirTag 2) is already on sale — product refreshes and promotional pricing can lift accessories revenue and ecosystem stickiness. Apple’s newest AirTags are already on sale if you’re looking to upgrade – The Verge
- Positive Sentiment: Omdia data shows Apple gained record European smartphone share in 2025 — a sign of pricing power and resilience in core hardware sales. Omdia: Apple and HONOR Claim Record Market Shares as Europe’s Smartphone Shipment Dips 1% in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/estimate moves: at least one shop (Erste) raised FY2027 EPS forecasts recently and Street price-targets remain above the current price for many firms — supporting the valuation case. FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apple Boosted by Erste Group Bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term AI supply-chain pieces highlight demand for chips and services that Apple consumes (TSMC, ASML, et al.), but the articles focus more on suppliers than on Apple’s near-term earnings. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It (AAPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Small-business/partnership update: Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite gained an Australian partner — positive for product feature adoption but minimal near-term revenue impact. Australian Motoring Service Adds Support for Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity is elevated (several senior execs have sold shares in recent months), which can unnerv e some investors despite regular option-related or tax-driven sales. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal uncertainty: reporting on a Supreme Court tariffs ruling suggests a “confusion zone” for past tariff avoidance strategies — potential legal/regulatory risk to margins or supply chains. Apple navigated around tariffs, now it faces ‘confusion zone’ from Supreme Court ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary notes that Apple has underperformed the broader tech sector and faces questions about the pace of its AI strategy — these narratives can pressure multiple and sentiment if echoed by large funds. Apple’s Stock Recovery Is No Recovery At All
Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.44.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.15%.
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
