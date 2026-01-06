Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$220.71 and traded as low as C$217.96. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$217.96, with a volume of 584 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. National Bankshares set a C$237.00 price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lassonde Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$249.25.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$220.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$217.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of -0.61.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$5.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$723.85 million for the quarter. Lassonde Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lassonde Industries Inc will post 18.9924731 EPS for the current year.

About Lassonde Industries

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.