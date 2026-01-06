Analyzing Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salesforce and Dassault Systemes”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salesforce $37.90 billion 6.34 $6.20 billion $7.49 34.21 Dassault Systemes $6.72 billion 5.62 $1.30 billion $0.95 29.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than Dassault Systemes. Dassault Systemes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salesforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

80.4% of Salesforce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Salesforce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Salesforce and Dassault Systemes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salesforce 1 13 29 1 2.68 Dassault Systemes 0 1 0 2 3.33

Salesforce presently has a consensus target price of $327.74, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Given Salesforce’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Salesforce is more favorable than Dassault Systemes.

Dividends

Salesforce pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dassault Systemes pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Salesforce pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dassault Systemes pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salesforce has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Salesforce has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salesforce and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salesforce 17.91% 14.41% 8.89% Dassault Systemes 18.52% 17.18% 9.98%

Summary

Salesforce beats Dassault Systemes on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences. The company provides SIMULIA that delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA, which enables global industrial operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions; and ENOVIA that enables to plan and track the definition of success for customer. In addition, it offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE, a real-time 3D visualization software; NETVIBES, which enables organizations to gather, align, and enrich big data; 3DEXPERIENCE platform that provides organizations a holistic and real-time view of their business activities and ecosystem, as well as connecting people, ideas, data, and solutions together in a single environment; and MEDIDATA, a clinical research study software that provides evidences and insights to pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostic companies, as well as academic researchers. The company distributes its products through direct and indirect sales channels. It primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; high-tech; life sciences and healthcare; infrastructure, energy, and materials; home and lifestyle; architecture, engineering, and construction; cities, and public services; consumer packaged goods and retail; marine and offshore; and business services. Dassault Systèmes SE was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

