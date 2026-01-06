InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on InvenTrust Properties

Institutional Trading of InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.6%

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 67.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,072,000 after buying an additional 166,881 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 537.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 120,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 101,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 170,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVT opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. InvenTrust Properties has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.23.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $74.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 40.46%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.2377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.