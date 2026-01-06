LoneStar West (CVE:LSI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

LoneStar West Inc (CVE:LSI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as low as C$0.71. LoneStar West shares last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 10,800 shares traded.

LoneStar West Trading Up ?

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71.

About LoneStar West

Lonestar West Inc is a Canada-based industrial service company. The Company is engaged in the provision of technical application of hydro-vacuum, vacuum, water truck and auxiliary services, primarily to infrastructure and oil and gas customers. The Company operates in the segment of providing vacuum and hydro-vacuum services for various industries in Canada and the United States. It offers various services, such as hydrovac services, vacuum services, water truck services, sump reclamation services and shoring equipment.

