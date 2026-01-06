IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.21 and traded as low as GBX 48.28. IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 50, with a volume of 195,108 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 price objective on shares of IG Design Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IG Design Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 120.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.05. The company has a market cap of £48.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.08.

IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.

Its five major product categories are: Celebrations, Craft, Stationery and Creative Play, Gifting, and Not-for-resale consumables.

