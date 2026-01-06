Contrasting Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) and Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chord Energy has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Stratex Oil & Gas and Chord Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Chord Energy 0 3 10 0 2.77

Valuation and Earnings

Chord Energy has a consensus price target of $136.92, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Chord Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Chord Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chord Energy $5.25 billion 0.98 $848.63 million $2.60 34.86

Chord Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Stratex Oil & Gas and Chord Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A Chord Energy 3.31% 8.27% 5.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Chord Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Poway Muffler and Brake, Inc. and changed its name to Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. in May 2012. Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Chord Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities. The company was formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc. and changed its name to Chord Energy Corporation in July 2022. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

