Contrasting Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) & Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -88.60% -454.33% -55.52% Bridgeline Digital -16.37% -25.40% -15.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Bridgeline Digital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $3.56 million 0.95 -$3.72 million ($1.08) -0.98 Bridgeline Digital $15.38 million 0.66 -$2.52 million ($0.26) -3.21

Bridgeline Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Senmiao Technology. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senmiao Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Senmiao Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bridgeline Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Senmiao Technology and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bridgeline Digital 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bridgeline Digital has a consensus target price of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 453.16%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Senmiao Technology.

Summary

Bridgeline Digital beats Senmiao Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales comprising sale of new purchased or used cars; and the provision of supporting services, as well as auto management and guarantee services provided to online ride-hailing drivers. In addition, the company provides new energy vehicles leasing, automobile purchase, and management services, such as ride-hailing driver training, assisting with a series of administrative procedures, and other consulting services, as well as credit assessment, preparation of financing application materials, assistance with closing of financing transactions, license and plate registration, payment of taxes and fees, purchase of insurance, installation of GPS devices, ride-hailing driver qualification, and other administrative procedures. Further, it operates Xixingtianxia, an online ride-hailing platform that enables qualified ride-hailing drivers to provide transportation services mainly in Chengdu, Changsha, Guangzhou, and other 23 cities in China. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

