Adam Wiener Sells 14,000 Shares of CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,190. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

On Friday, December 12th, Adam Wiener sold 8,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Adam Wiener sold 6,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $216,240.00.

CLEAR Secure Stock Up 3.2%

CLEAR Secure stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,150. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.32.

CLEAR Secure Dividend Announcement

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $229.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 119.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CLEAR Secure from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on shares of CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLEAR Secure

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLEAR Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CLEAR Secure by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 62.5% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in CLEAR Secure by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 525,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman?Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.