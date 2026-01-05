PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $162,086.38 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 18,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $162,086.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,714.85. This represents a 39.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 12,567 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $108,201.87.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. 444,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,099. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $406.64 million, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

PubMatic News Summary

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.95 million. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting PubMatic this week:

Positive Sentiment: PubMatic launched AgenticOS, an operating system to enable autonomous, agent-to-agent programmatic advertising; management says it will help orchestrate planning, transacting and optimization across premium digital environments — a product that could expand addressable market and drive differentiated revenue growth if adopted by publishers and buyers. PubMatic Launches AgenticOS (Business Wire)

PubMatic launched AgenticOS, an operating system to enable autonomous, agent-to-agent programmatic advertising; management says it will help orchestrate planning, transacting and optimization across premium digital environments — a product that could expand addressable market and drive differentiated revenue growth if adopted by publishers and buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage of the AgenticOS launch (trade press summaries) is spreading awareness but doesn’t yet provide evidence of customer contracts or monetization timing — useful for sentiment but neutral until revenue impact is visible. PubMatic launches AgenticOS (Advanced Television)

Media coverage of the AgenticOS launch (trade press summaries) is spreading awareness but doesn’t yet provide evidence of customer contracts or monetization timing — useful for sentiment but neutral until revenue impact is visible. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO Rajeev K. Goel, CFO Steven Pantelick, Chairman Amar K. Goel, General Counsel Andrew Woods and director Mukul Kumar) disclosed substantial open-market sales in early January — collectively roughly 116,000 shares and about $1.0M in proceeds across filings. Large insider reductions (CEO’s stake fell ~39% from combined sales; CFO reported double transactions) can be interpreted as a negative signal and may pressure sentiment near-term. See SEC disclosure examples. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PubMatic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,468,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 135,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,209 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 748,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 527,650 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 628,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 171,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 303,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.

Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.

