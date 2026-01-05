PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $45,452.19 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar Goel sold 5,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $45,452.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,220.94. This trade represents a 21.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.76. 444,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,099. The company has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $17.32.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. PubMatic had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $67.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of PubMatic
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in PubMatic by 506.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in PubMatic by 120.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 59.2% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trending Headlines about PubMatic
Here are the key news stories impacting PubMatic this week:
- Positive Sentiment: PubMatic launched AgenticOS, an operating system to enable autonomous, agent-to-agent programmatic advertising; management says it will help orchestrate planning, transacting and optimization across premium digital environments — a product that could expand addressable market and drive differentiated revenue growth if adopted by publishers and buyers. PubMatic Launches AgenticOS (Business Wire)
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage of the AgenticOS launch (trade press summaries) is spreading awareness but doesn’t yet provide evidence of customer contracts or monetization timing — useful for sentiment but neutral until revenue impact is visible. PubMatic launches AgenticOS (Advanced Television)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (CEO Rajeev K. Goel, CFO Steven Pantelick, Chairman Amar K. Goel, General Counsel Andrew Woods and director Mukul Kumar) disclosed substantial open-market sales in early January — collectively roughly 116,000 shares and about $1.0M in proceeds across filings. Large insider reductions (CEO’s stake fell ~39% from combined sales; CFO reported double transactions) can be interpreted as a negative signal and may pressure sentiment near-term. See SEC disclosure examples. CEO Form 4 (SEC)
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic is a cloud-based digital advertising technology company that provides a supply-side platform (SSP) enabling publishers to automate and optimize the sale of their ad inventory across display, mobile, video and connected TV channels. Its core offerings include real-time bidding infrastructure, header bidding solutions under the OpenWrap brand and data analytics tools that deliver actionable insights on audience engagement and monetization performance. By facilitating seamless auctions and providing transparent reporting, PubMatic helps publishers maximize yield while improving buyer experiences.
Founded in 2006 by Rajeev Goel and a team of ad-tech veterans, PubMatic grew from an early entrant in programmatic selling to a publicly traded company, listing on the Nasdaq (symbol: PUBM) in December 2020.
