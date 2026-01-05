James Labe Acquires 30,459 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) CEO James Labe acquired 30,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $199,506.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,809,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,854,366.85. This represents a 1.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Labe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 2nd, James Labe bought 27,153 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,209.80.

On Tuesday, December 30th, James Labe purchased 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $161,250.00.

On Monday, December 29th, James Labe purchased 27,410 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $173,779.40.

On Friday, December 26th, James Labe acquired 31,600 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,080.00.

On Wednesday, December 24th, James Labe bought 26,756 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $168,562.80.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, James Labe purchased 31,910 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $200,713.90.

On Monday, December 22nd, James Labe purchased 26,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $169,201.00.

On Friday, December 19th, James Labe purchased 29,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, James Labe acquired 25,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $157,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 17th, James Labe bought 27,900 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, for a total transaction of $172,701.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 483,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,243. The company has a market cap of $269.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.35. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.36.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%.The business had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 53.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

