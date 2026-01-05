Steven Stull Purchases 8,000 Shares of Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) Director Steven Stull bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $314.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,330.18. This trade represents a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CPAY traded up $7.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $308.53. 454,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,286. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.93.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Corpay had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Corpay’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPAY shares. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 56.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Corpay during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

