Head to Head Comparison: VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) vs. Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Chijet Motor (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and Chijet Motor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.81 billion 4.46 -$3.18 billion ($1.60) -2.16 Chijet Motor $4.11 million 0.07 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Chijet Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for VinFast Auto and Chijet Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 1 1 3 0 2.40 Chijet Motor 1 0 0 0 1.00

VinFast Auto presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, suggesting a potential upside of 69.08%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Chijet Motor.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Chijet Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto -137.48% N/A -54.72% Chijet Motor N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chijet Motor has a beta of -1.65, indicating that its share price is 265% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VinFast Auto beats Chijet Motor on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Chijet Motor

(Get Free Report)

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.