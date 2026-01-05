Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 320.40 and last traded at GBX 319.20, with a volume of 6425085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGF. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 311 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 294 to GBX 303 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 331 to GBX 334 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 280 to GBX 285 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 309.14.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Trading Up 1.0%

About Kingfisher

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 288.52. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of c.73,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.