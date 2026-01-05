Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,569,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 302% from the previous session’s volume of 640,034 shares.The stock last traded at $24.9150 and had previously closed at $24.89.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

