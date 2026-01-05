SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,428,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,286,407 shares.The stock last traded at $33.8650 and had previously closed at $33.82.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,640.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 149,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 144,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years. SPIB was launched on Feb 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.